Nirbhaya’s Mother Slams Jaising for Urging Her to Forgive Convicts
Nirbhaya’s mother, Asha Devi on Saturday, 18 January, hit out at senior lawyer Indira Jaising for urging her to pardon the convicts on death row for the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case.
“Who is Indira Jaising to give me such a suggestion? The whole country wants the convicts to be executed. Just because of people like her, justice is not done with rape victims,” Asha Devi told ANI.
Jaising took to Twitter on Friday, requesting Asha Devi to follow the example of interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, “ who forgave Nalini (one of former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins) and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her.”
Nalini was arrested and convicted for her role in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.
Court Issues Fresh Death Warrants
Earlier, on Friday, Nirbhaya’s mother had expressed disappointment over the delay in the execution of the four convicts.“I will fight and I will keep struggling… I will wait,” she said.
Fresh death warrants were issued by a Delhi court on Friday for the execution of the four convicts on 1 February, shortly after the President quickly rejected the mercy petition of one of them.
Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora heard the plea by Mukesh Kumar Singh for postponement of the date of his execution scheduled for 7 am on 22 January in view of the pendency of his mercy petition.
Besides Mukesh, 32, Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) are to be hanged.
The 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was gang-raped and assaulted on the night of 16 December 2012, in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died of her injuries a fortnight later in a Singapore hospital.
(With inputs from ANI.)
