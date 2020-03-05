All 4 Nirbhaya Case Convicts to be Executed at 5:30 am on 20 March
Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case convicts.
Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case convicts.(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

All 4 Nirbhaya Case Convicts to be Executed at 5:30 am on 20 March

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Thursday, 5 March, issued fresh death warrants against the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. All four convicts – Pawan Kumar Gupta, Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay – have exhausted all their legal remedies.

All for of them are to be executed at 5.30 am on 20 March.

Reacting to the order, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi said, “Hope this is the final date and they would be hanged on 20 March. Till the time they are not hanged, the struggle will be on.”

“The morning of 20 March will be morning of our life... If there is any chance, I would like to see them die.” she added.

The convicts’ lawyer also conceded that there is no legal impediment for court in proceeding to fix date of execution.

After President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition of convict Pawan Kumar Gupta, the Delhi government on Wednesday moved a city court seeking fresh date for the execution of the four convicts.

The first date of execution, 22 January, was postponed to 1 February, and then further postponed to 3 March.

