All 4 Nirbhaya Case Convicts to be Executed at 5:30 am on 20 March

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Thursday, 5 March, issued fresh death warrants against the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. All four convicts – Pawan Kumar Gupta, Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay – have exhausted all their legal remedies.

All for of them are to be executed at 5.30 am on 20 March.

Reacting to the order, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi said, “Hope this is the final date and they would be hanged on 20 March. Till the time they are not hanged, the struggle will be on.”