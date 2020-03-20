‘Victory for the Country’: Jubilation As Nirbhaya Convicts Hang

The execution of the four convicts in the notorious Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, more than seven years after their crime, was hailed as "a victory of the whole country" by Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Friday, 20 February.

The four convicts in the 2012 case – Pawan Kumar Gupta, Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay – were hanged at 5:30 am on Friday after the dismissal of each of their pleas before various courts over the last few weeks.