‘Victory for the Country’: Jubilation As Nirbhaya Convicts Hang
The execution of the four convicts in the notorious Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, more than seven years after their crime, was hailed as "a victory of the whole country" by Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Friday, 20 February.
The four convicts in the 2012 case – Pawan Kumar Gupta, Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay – were hanged at 5:30 am on Friday after the dismissal of each of their pleas before various courts over the last few weeks.
“It’s a historic day. Nirbhaya got justice after over seven years, her soul must have found peace today. The country has given a strong message to rapists that if you commit this crime, you will be hanged. This is a victory of the whole country.”Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women
Maliwal added that there is now a need to create a strong system to deal with such crimes in the future.
National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma said that while an example has been set with the hanging on Friday, it could have been done earlier.
"Now people know that they will be punished. You may extend the date, but you will get punished," she added.
Meanwhile, actor-turned-Congress leader Nagma took to Twitter to give credit to Nirbhaya's parents who "persisted with their fight against justice (sic) for seven long years", adding that there’s “still a lot to be done”.
Outside Tihar jail, where the four convicts were hanged, many people, including women's rights activist Yogita Bhayana, celebrated and distributed sweets on Friday.
