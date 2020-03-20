Nirbhaya Convicts Spent Final Hours in Isolation, Had No Last Wish

The Nirbhaya convicts who were hanged to death at 5:30 am on Friday, 20 March, spent their last few hours in isolation, in separate cells, said Tihar jail officials. They also did not express their last wish, added the officials.

Akshay Thakur (31), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26), and Mukesh Singh (32), were hanged, seven years after they gang-raped and murdered a medical student, on a moving bus in Delhi in December 2012.

“Mukesh and Vinay had dinner, while Akshay had only tea last night. Vinay cried a bit but all four convicts were quiet. They were continuously updated on court orders. If their families claim their bodies it will be handed over to them else it is our duty to cremate them,” said Tihar jail Director General.