Nirbhaya Convicts Spent Final Hours in Isolation, Had No Last Wish
The Nirbhaya convicts who were hanged to death at 5:30 am on Friday, 20 March, spent their last few hours in isolation, in separate cells, said Tihar jail officials. They also did not express their last wish, added the officials.
Akshay Thakur (31), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26), and Mukesh Singh (32), were hanged, seven years after they gang-raped and murdered a medical student, on a moving bus in Delhi in December 2012.
“Mukesh and Vinay had dinner, while Akshay had only tea last night. Vinay cried a bit but all four convicts were quiet. They were continuously updated on court orders. If their families claim their bodies it will be handed over to them else it is our duty to cremate them,” said Tihar jail Director General.
(Get live updates on the aftermath of the Nirbhaya convicts' hanging here.)
They convicts were woken around 3:30 am, just after the Supreme Court dismissed their final pleas.
"The convicts had not expressed any last wish or will to authorities," an official said.
Death row convicts are asked about their last wish before hanging.
As per prison manual, any documents, including the will of the prisoner, can be signed and attested in the presence of the jail superintendent and the district magistrate or additional district magistrate.
Tihar officials also told NDTV that the earnings of three convicts – Pawan, Vinay and Mukesh – from labour work, will be sent to their families. All their belongings will also be sent to the families
The execution of the convicts comes more than seven years after the brutal incident that shook the country.
(With inputs from NDTV, PTI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)