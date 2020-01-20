Nirbhaya Case: SC Rejects Death Row Convict’s Plea on Juvenility

The Supreme Court on Monday, 20 January, rejected the plea of a death row convict in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case challenging the Delhi High Court order, which had dismissed his claim of being a juvenile at the time of commission of offence.

A bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bushan and AS Bopanna dismissed the plea of the death row convict, Pawan Kumar Gupta, and upheld the Delhi High Court verdict.

The apex court said there was no ground to interfere with the high court order that rejected Pawan's plea, and his claim was rightly rejected by the trial court as also the high court.