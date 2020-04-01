In 1st Overseas Case, NIA to Probe Terror Attack on Kabul Gurdwara

Registering its first overseas case, the NIA on Wednesday, 1 April, filed an FIR to probe the terror attack on a gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul last month that left 27 people, including an Indian citizen, dead.

This is the first case of its kind which the agency has registered after the recent amendments in the NIA Act, which empower it to investigate terror cases that are committed at any place outside the country against Indian citizens or affecting the interest of India, the agency said in a statement.