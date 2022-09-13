NIA Says Jailed Vernon Gonsalves Got Constant Treatment, Denies Negligence

With activist Vernon Gonsalves' deteriorating health that has led him to be admitted to JJ Hospital, Taloja jail authorities told a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, in Delhi on Monday, 12 September, that the accused in the Elgar Parishad case was under constant medical treatment in jail once his ill health came to light.

The 65-year-old activist, who was in judicial custody and lodged at the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai, was on 8 September admitted to the state-run JJ Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for dengue.

On the last hearing, Gonsalves’ lawyer and family members had alleged the jail authorities had delayed providing medical treatment to the activist and that he should have been admitted to the hospital in central Mumbai long back.