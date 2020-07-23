NIA Quizzes IAS Officer M Sivasankar in Kerala Gold Smuggling Case

On July 14, hours after documents of the call records became public, the Customs Department had summoned Sivasankar for similar questioning which lasted for over seven continuous hours. However, Sivasankar has yet not been booked in any cases by Customs or the NIA.

The allegations against Sivasankar, a trusted aide of Pinarayi Vijayan, had come as a big blow to the Chief Minister and the state government. The Opposition is demanding Pinarayi’s resignation and asking him to take moral responsibility for the allegations against top officials of his government.