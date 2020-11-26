We Don’t Have Sipper For Stan Swamy, NIA Responds After 20 Days

Swamy has been lodged in the Taloja Central Jail in Maharashtra.



Other than his Parkinson’s, father Stan Swamy has also almost lost hearing in both his ears and has fallen down in jail multiple times. He has also undergone two operations for his hernia and still has pain in his lower abdomen, reported LiveLaw.



“Despite all odds, humanity is bubbling in Taloja prison,” he had written to his friends earlier this month from a small cell in the jail.

A special NIA court, had last month, denied Swamy's bail application which was filed on medical grounds.

The NIA had at the time opposed bail, declaring that the Swamy had been booked under the stringent UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) and was therefore not allowed bail.

The Bhima-Koregaon case refers to violence that erupted in the vicinity of a war memorial in the village of that name on 1 January 2018. This was, the NIA claims, after provocative speeches were made during the Elgar Parishad conclave held a day earlier at Shaniwarwada in Pune.