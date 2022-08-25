NIA Arrests Two Delhi-Based Accused in Connection With Mundra Port Drug Seizure
The heroin was being smuggled through import consignments from Afghanistan using a maritime route.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, 25 August, arrested two Delhi-based accused, Harpreet Singh Talwar and Prince Sharma, in connection with the case linked to the seizure of 2,988 kg heroin from Gujarat's Mundra Port in September last year.
The heroin was being smuggled through import consignments from Afghanistan using a maritime route.
On Wednesday, the agency conducted raids at several locations in Delhi, Kolkata, Punjab, and Gujarat in connection with the case, The Print reported. bust. The report added that a private club in Delhi's Hotel Samrat was also raided, whose owner was questioned on Wednesday.
In September last year, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized a huge consignment of close to 3,000 kg of heroin, worth over Rs 21,000 crore, from Gujarat's Mundra port.
The consignment, the NIA said, was being imported by "M/s Aashi Trading Company" and exported by M/s Hasan Hussain Ltd. Kandahar, Afghanistan, through the Bandar Abbas Port of Iran.
The narcotics were found concealed in an import consignment of 'Semi-processed Talc stones' originating from Afghanistan.
During the investigation, it was established that the smuggling of narcotics into India was carried out earlier as well by the same set of accused persons. These included offences registered by the DRI Delhi zonal unit wherein 16.105 kg of heroin was seized from a warehouse in Delhi.
In Hoshiarpur, Punjab, 20.250 kg of heroin was seized. These two offences were also subsumed in the instant case as connected offences, NIA said.
(This article will be updated.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: Heroin Adani Mundra port
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.