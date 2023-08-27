Heavy security has been deployed in Haryana's Nuh on Monday, 28 August, ahead of the Braj Mandal Yatra called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) despite authorities denying permission for it.
On 13 August the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat had given a call to resume the yatra on Monday, 28 August, which is the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan.
The VHP had also asserted that there was no need to obtain permission to undertake religious events.
SMS, mobile internet suspended: However, the Nuh administration has said repeatedly that they have denied permission for the yatra and also issued orders for the temporary suspension of bulk SMS and mobile internet services within the district, effective from 12 noon on 26 August to 12 midnight on 28 August.
"Whether we have to extend the suspension of internet services or not, the call will be taken at the end of the day," ADGP (Law and Order) Mamta Singh said while addressing the press.
She also denied reports of any yatra being undertaken in Nuh on Monday. "There is no yatra. We have not given permission for any yatra," she said.
However, VHP President Alok Kumar said that the yatra will go ahead for sure and dismissed allegations that it may disturb the law and order situation in the district.
Who said what? “Our Police and administration have taken this decision that instead of carrying out a yatra, people should go to nearby temples and offer prayers. Permission for yatra is denied but people can go and offer prayers in temples as it is Sawan month," Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said earlier, as reported by ANI.
'Misleading Information' Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata emphasised that this measure was taken by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department of Haryana, "in response to misleading information circulating on social media platforms regarding the approval of the yatra in Nuh."
"This is being done to safeguard public and private property and maintain law and order amidst the tense atmosphere and the anticipation of the Shobha Yatra organised by certain groups on 28 August," Khadgata added.
What else closes: The Deputy Commissioner has also announced the closure of all government and private educational institutions and banks in the district on 28 August to maintain safety and avoid potential disturbances.
Section 144 has been imposed to limit public gatherings to prevent any potential disruption in the district.
Further, 1,900 Haryana Police personnel and 24 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed. Moreover, no outsider will be allowed to enter Nuh. All entry points to the district have been sealed and the road leading to the local Malhar temple has also been closed.
Why permission was denied: Previously on 23 August, the Nuh district administration had denied permission to the VHP rally to "ensure peace and public order in the district, considering the upcoming G20 Sherpa group meeting from September 3-7 and the need to prevent disturbances following the previous month's violence on 31 July."
Last month, six people were killed in the communal violence that erupted in Nuh and Gurugram over the VHP's yatra.
What the VHP is saying: Meanwhile, the VHP has said that the event will proceed as planned.
“This time, the Hindu society of Mewat has decided to organise the Yatra with perseverance and resolve. This is why the VHP is announcing a programme for the entire state," Surendra Kumar Jain, the Central Joint General Secretary of VHP, said.
"On Monday, a mass Jalabhishek programme will be organised in a Shiva temple in every block of the state at 11 am and the Hindu society there will participate in this programme. At the Yatra in Nuh, outsiders won’t be participating," Jain reportedly added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)