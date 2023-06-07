News Presenter From Doordarshan Days, Gitanjali Aiyar, Passes Away at 71

One of India's first English news presenter Gitanjali Aiyar passed away on Wednesday, 7 June. With a three-decade-long career as a national broadcaster, Aiyar had joined Doordarshan in 1971 and received the best anchor award four times.

She had graduated from Kolkata's Loreto College and held a diploma from the National School of Drama. Before reading the news on TV, Aiyar was a newsreader on the All India Radio.