In 2020, Write Full Dates On All Your Papers To Avoid Misuse

It’s the year of the Lord (also the year India gains its fictional superpower-dom) 2020. And while we all shared that cat photo to bring us good luck in the coming year, if you are not writing your dates right, things can go horribly wrong for you.

No, I’m not just talking about mistakenly writing ‘2019’ instead of ‘2020’ on your cheques for the first month of the year. I’m also talking about writing something like this- 02/01/20. Here’s why.