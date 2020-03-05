New Video of Wazirabad Road Shows Mob Pelting Stones at Cops

After more than a week since communal violence broke out in the national capital, new footage, released by ANI, dated 24 February 2020 has emerged from Wazirabad road area and came forth on Thursday, 5 March.

The video purportedly shows a massive crowd of people running in a particular direction. While in the other direction, an angry mob gathers around and can be seen pelting stones towards the police.

The police crosses over to the other side of the road, as a frenzied mob continues to throw stones towards the police. In a following video, crowds are hither-thither on the roads as the sound of tear-gas can be heard in the background. Some people can be seen pelting stones through a fence at the police who are standing on another road.

