New Video of Wazirabad Road Shows Mob Pelting Stones at Cops
Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Mohd Ibrahim
After more than a week since communal violence broke out in the national capital, new footage, released by ANI, dated 24 February 2020 has emerged from Wazirabad road area and came forth on Thursday, 5 March.
The video purportedly shows a massive crowd of people running in a particular direction. While in the other direction, an angry mob gathers around and can be seen pelting stones towards the police.
The police crosses over to the other side of the road, as a frenzied mob continues to throw stones towards the police. In a following video, crowds are hither-thither on the roads as the sound of tear-gas can be heard in the background. Some people can be seen pelting stones through a fence at the police who are standing on another road.
ACP Anuj Kumar, while speaking to ANI confirmed that it is Wazirabad road where he said a large mob had crowded the area. He also confirmed that this is the same day on which head constable Ratan Lal also lost his life.
He also stated that a mob had also surrounded the entry gate of the hospital and they were able to leave via a private vehicle through the exit gate.
“There were all rioters. A mob doesn't have a face or any responsibility,” said Kumar.
The violence in northeast Delhi last week has claimed the lives of at least 47 people and injured over 200 others.
So far, the Delhi police said on Wednesday, it has registered 531 FIRs and arrested or detained 1,647 people in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi. In the violence, a lot of homes, shops were torched and razed to the ground, and a lot of people, majorly Muslims and some Hindus as well lost their lives.
