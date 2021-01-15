114 People Found Positive with New UK COVID Variant, 5 New Cases
Those tested positive for the variant have been kept in single-room isolation at designated healthcare facilities.
The number of people in India who have tested positive for the new UK variant of coronavirus has risen to 114 from 109 cases a day before, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday, 15 January.
On Thursday, this number stood at 109.
Those who tested positive for the variant have been kept in single-room isolation at designated healthcare facilities under the tutelage of the respective state governments, the Centre said.
Those who were in close contact with them have been quarantined, and contact tracing is underway for others.
After a temporary suspension of flights to and from the UK, in view of the new variant, which is said to be much more infectious, limited services have been resumed between the two countries.
