Digital Menu, Self-Service: Dining Out Amid COVID-19

Rekhi added that the bar section of the cafe has now been converted to a living quarter for the staff. “We are anyway working with minimal staff and now since bars have not yet been allowed to reopen, we have made arrangements for our staff to live on the premises to reduce the risk of infection.”

“We also have pedal stations at the entry of the cafe where guests can sanitise themselves before entering. A server, who is himself health-checked every morning along with other staff, takes the temperature of the customer before they enter the cafe,” said Rekhi.

For local restaurants, however, the pandemic has dealt a heavier blow. Vinayak Minocha who owns a fast-food restaurant in Rajasthan’s Sikar said, “Although we regularly check the temperature and ensure sanitisation of our staff, the number of which has been significantly reduced, guests do not like it when they are asked for temperature checks. They would do that at big restaurants but want it easier at local joints.”

He added, “We have not yet reopened our seating fully so we have designated one particular place from where customers can pick up their takeaways.”