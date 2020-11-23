Labour Min Proposes to Increase Daily Working Hours from 9 to 12

In a draft notification, the Labour Ministry has proposed increasing the daily limit of working hours from 9 to 12, including one hour of rest. The draft rules notified for the Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH & WC) also says that no worker should be required or allowed to work in an establishment for more than 48 hours in any week.

The proposal drafted by the Centre states, “The period of work of a worker shall be so arranged that inclusive of his intervals for rest, shall not spread over for more than twelve hours in a day.”