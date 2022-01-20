SBI ATM: How to Use OTP-Based Cash Withdrawal System?

India's leading public sector bank, the State Bank of India (SBI), had introduced its one-time password or OTP-based cash withdrawal system in 2020. It was introduced to ensure a safer banking experience for its customers.

An OTP is a four-digit number that authenticates the user for a given transaction. In view of the rising number of financial frauds, the OTP-based cash withdrawal system helps protect and safeguard the savings of the bank's customers from unauthorised transactions

"Our OTP-based cash withdrawal system for transactions at SBI ATMs is a vaccination against fraudsters. Protecting you from frauds will always be our topmost priority," the SBI had said in a tweet.