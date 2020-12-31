5 New Cases of Mutant UK Coronavirus in India Take Tally to 25
The new COVID variant found in the UK has sparked worries globally, since it is said to be much more infectious.
Five new cases of the mutant UK coronavirus have been found in India, taking the total to 25.
"The consortium of 10 government labs, ie, INSACOG, has so far found a total of 25 cases of mutant UK virus after genome sequencing. Four new cases were found by NIV, Pune, and one new case was sequenced in IGIB, Delhi. All 25 persons are in physical isolation in health facilities," the Health Ministry said in a release on Thursday, 31 December.
Earlier, eight cases were found to be positive for the new strain at NCDC, Delhi, seven at NIMHANS, Bengaluru, two at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, and one each at NIV, Pune, IGIB and NIBG Kalyani.
Concerns Over New Variant and India’s COVID Situation
India had suspended all flights to and from the UK from 23 December. The suspension will be in force till 7 January.
India on Thursday reported 21,821 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,02,66,674. The death toll increased by 299 to 1,48,738.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 2,57,656 active cases across the country, while 98,60,280 patients have been discharged so far. A total of 26,139 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.
The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to just over 2.5 lakh now.
