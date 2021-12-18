ADVERTISEMENT

'Need To Change Politics': BKU's Gurnam Singh Launches Sanyukt Sangharsh Party

Gurnam Singh Charuni said that his party will contest in all 117 seats in the upcoming Punjab polls.

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indicating that 'there is a need to change politics', farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni on Saturday, 18 December, announced the launch of Sanyukt Sangharsh Party in Chandigarh.</p></div>
i

Indicating that "there is a need to change politics," farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni on Saturday, 18 December, announced the launch of Sanyukt Sangharsh Party in Chandigarh.

"Politics has become polluted. There's a need to change it. Policymakers promoting capitalism, policies are being framed to favour capitalists. Nothing is done for common man, the poor. So, we're launching our new party, Sanyukt Sangharsh Party."
Gurnam Singh Charuni, as per news agency ANI

In a press conference on Saturday, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader said that his party will contest in all 117 seats in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charuni was one of the key figures in the farmers' movement against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's three contentious agricultural laws. The movement was called off on 11 December, after the laws were revoked in November after over a year of struggle.

(With inputs from ANI.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Edited By :Tejas Harad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT