Need Resolute, Unified Anti-CAA Movement: Akhil Gogoi From Prison

Peasant leader and RTI activist Akhil Gogoi, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Jorhat, Assam, on 12 December, has written an open letter to the leadership of Assam's national organisations regarding the anti-CAA movement, reports Raiot.

Expressing his concern about the "protracted, dawdling and directionless" movement, he writes, "The time is no longer suitable to carry out symbolic protests. At this moment, we need a resolute, unified mass movement that can bring the government to its knees."

Using the example of the mass struggle in Assam during med-December, he says that the movement to repeal an act of the parliament "ought to be unprecedentedly and overwhelmingly forceful and intense."