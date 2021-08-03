NE Delhi Riots 2020: Court Frames Murder, Rioting Charges Against 7

The court observed that while the accused men were not visible in any CCTV footage or video clip, the eye witness account of the prosecution witness (PW) had presented ample evidence.

The legal counsel of the accused had argued in the court that the men had been falsely implicated.

However, the court, in its order, stated, “I find substance in the submissions of Special PP that PW is not a “statue” who was merely lying stationary at one place and instead his bonafide cannot be doubted at this stage because he had duly made call to the PCR which is contemporaneous to the time of commission of incident in the matter (sic),” The Indian Express reported.

Communal clashes broke out in northeast Delhi in February last year. As many as 53 people had been reported dead while hundreds were injured. Property worth crores was destroyed in the violence.