NC Leader Farooq Abdullah’s Detention Under PSA Revoked

The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued orders revoking the detention of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Principal Secretary (Planning) Rohit Kansal said on Friday, 13 March.

Abdullah had been in detention under the Public Safety Act.

“In exercise of powers conferred under section 19(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, the Government hereby revokes the detention order… issued by District Magistrate, Srinagar, extended for a period of 03 months… and then extended for a further period of three months… of Dr Farooq Abdullah… with immediate effect,” read the order of the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department, dated 13 March.