Rakesh Asthana’s Appointment as Delhi PC in Public Interest: Centre Tells HC

The petition by the CPIL however, contends that the "impugned orders" are in "clear and blatant breach" of the directions passed by the Supreme Court in Prakash Singh's case and makes the following arguments:

Asthana did not have a minimum residual tenure of six months

No UPSC panel was formed for appointment of Delhi Police Commissioner

The criteria of having a minimum tenure of two years has been ignored

What the Centre Said in Delhi HC:

The Centre, in the affidavit filed through lawyer Amit Mahajan, said that Asthana’s appointment has been done in accordance with and after scrupulously following all the applicable rules and regulations, which is why no fault can be found in his appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner.

The Centre has reasoned that it felt a "compelling need" to “appoint a person as a head of the police force of Delhi, who had diverse and vast experience of heading a large police force in a large state having diverse political as well as public order problem/experience of working and supervising Central Investigating Agency(s) as well as para-military forces”, PTI reported.