The Day India Bombed Karachi: Why We Celebrate 4 Dec as Navy Day

To commemorate Navy Day this year, award-winning innovations by the force will be on display at the "Innovation Pavilion" at the Navy House in Delhi.

These include the innovations by Indian Naval Ships 'Kuthar' and 'Vikramaditya', which have been selected as the winner and runner-up respectively in the 'Operational Units' category.

The innovations by the Weapons Electronic Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE) and Naval Aircraft Yard, Kochi were selected as the winner and runner-up respectively in the 'Shore Establishments' category.

As a run up to the Navy Day, 20 innovations were shortlisted from those submitted by units and establishments across the Navy for central evaluation, a Defence Ministry statement said.

They range from innovative repairs to complex system modules to development of new techniques that would save money, time and manpower, it added.

"As a mark of recognition, the shortlisted initiatives will be showcased to the invited dignitaries on the Navy Day," the statement said.