Navneet Kalra's Khan Chacha, Town Hall Licences Cancelled
The show cause notice suspending the registration was passed by the Licensing Unit in May against the two eateries.
The registration of Town Hall and Khan Chacha, owned by businessman Navneet Kalra, was cancelled by the Delhi Police’s Licensing Unit on Friday.
Kalra was booked and arrested by the Delhi Police in May for allegedly selling oxygen concentrators illegally during the peak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. He is currently out on bail. The show cause notice suspending the registration was passed by the Licensing Unit in May against the two eateries located in Delhi's Khan Market.
Kalra’s counsel Gurinder Pal Singh had challenged the temporary suspension of registration of his two eateries.
The court on 20 July demanded a response from the authorities for not having passed a final order. The agency informed the Delhi High Court on Friday that the final orders were passed on 23 July.
The petitioner said that, as the Show Cause Notice suggests, the registration of FIR is no ground for cancellation of the registration.
He added that FIR is sub-judice and is subject to the judgment of a proper court of law as he has challenged the factual correctness and legality of the case.
“The order of suspension is also bad as recovery of oxygen concentrators made from the restaurant premises is no ground nor is it given as a ground for suspension of licence. The order of suspension adversely affects the business, reputation and livelihood of all employees working in the restaurant,” the plea had said.
Delhi Police on 7 May said that 524 oxygen concentrators were recovered from Khan Chacha and Town Hall in Khan Market, and Nege & Ju in Lodhi Colony, which are owned by Kalra. He was arrested on 16 May and granted bail on 29 May.
