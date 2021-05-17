Oxygen Concentrators Case: Navneet Kalra Arrested by Delhi Police

Kalra was reportedly arrested from Gurugram on Sunday late night and handed over over to the Delhi Police Crime Branch, IANS reported, quoting sources. He had been absconding since 7 May.

Kalra had also approached the High Court for anticipatory bail after the raids. However, the court had rejected his plea.

On Friday, senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vikas Pahwa, who appeared for Kalra, argued that this was a case of harassment and punishment cannot be given to a person before fixation of price of an essential commodity.

A sessions court had on Thursday dismissed Kalra’s anticipatory bail plea, saying the allegations against him were serious and his custodial interrogation was required to “unearth the entire conspiracy."

On Thursday, Singhvi had said that his client bought the concentrators from Matrix Cellular after paying GST and the payment was made via credit card, therefore, there was nothing clandestine about the purchase of the equipment.