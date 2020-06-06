On speculations around politician Navjot Singh Sidhu joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, on Friday, 5 June, clarified that the politician is very much with the Congress.While addressing an online press conference, he said that he had confirmed it from political strategist Prashant Kishor who said that he had never even made an attempt to this effect.“Navjot Sidhu is very much a part of our party. As far as Prashant Kishor approaching Sidhu to join AAP is concerned, it is not true and it has been confirmed to me by Prashant himself.”Captain Amarinder Singh, chief minister, PunjabIt is noteworthy that the Punjab elections will be held in 2022.Punjab Chief Minister on Strategist KishorRegarding Kishor, who had played a major role in the party’s victory in Punjab elections held in 2017, he said, "We are friends, I did ask him and he was very interested. I asked my MLAs and 55 out of 80 wanted him. I, then, asked party president Sonia Gandhi who has left the decision on me. Prashant Kishor said that he would be quite happy to come and help."COVID Issue Can Last Till End of 2020, Govt Role is Key: AmarinderSome reports had hinted that Kishor had asked Sidhu to join AAP. Further, in a conversation with News18, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Head Arvind Kejriwal, on being asked about Sidhu joining the party, said, "He's welcome.”Navjot Singh Sidhu, had, in 2019 resigned as a minister in the Punjab cabinet as he had objected to taking up his new position in the ministry allocated to him after a state cabinet reshuffle in June.(With inputs from NDTV) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.