COVID Issue Can Last Till End of 2020, Govt Role is Key: Amarinder

See it is very important to ensure that the mandis are not overcrowded at this time, so we have tried to stagger arrival of the produce by giving passes to the farmers. We also want them not to bring their produce to the mandis in April itself, but to stagger it into May and June. But that would mean additional storage facilities to be arranged by them for prolonged period.

This entails an additional cost, which they cannot afford to pay, especially in the current circumstances and given the fact that there have been unseasonal rains and hailstorm recently. This has led to flattening of the crop, causing yield reduction, and also extra expenditure on draining out the water accumulated in the fields.

We had asked the Centre for a bonus to incentivise the farmers to bring their produce to mandis in a staggered manner, spread over May and June, instead of April, but are yet to receive any positive response from them. We also asked the Centre to pay Rs 100 a quintal extra to the farmers bringing in their produce in May and Rs 200 a quintal over and above MSP for June. Unfortunately, there has been no assurance or response on this so far, even though we have pointed out that the cost in paying the incentive bonus would be offset by the resultant saving in the cost of healthcare, which otherwise would have to be incurred in case of spread of this deadly virus.