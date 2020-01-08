Nationwide Fast, Community Iftaars Organised Against CAA on 10 Jan

This is not the first time a fast has been planned against the controversial citizenship act.

In an effort to restore goodwill, Aligarh Muslim University students on 28 December 2019 sat with police officials posted at the campus during an iftar after concluding a day-long fast observed in solidarity with the victims of violence during the protests against the new citizenship law last week.

They interacted during the evening meal on Friday near the Babe Syed Gate of the university.