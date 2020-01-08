Nationwide Fast, Community Iftaars Organised Against CAA on 10 Jan
In a move to stand in solidarity against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register, a nationwide fast is to be held on Friday, 10 January.
The protest, with the hashtag #ektaroza, alluding to Mahatma Gandhi’s final fast to end communal violence, is encouraging people of all faiths to participate.
Senior Congress Party leader Kapil Sibal also called on his followers on Twitter to join the fast.
This is not the first time a fast has been planned against the controversial citizenship act.
In an effort to restore goodwill, Aligarh Muslim University students on 28 December 2019 sat with police officials posted at the campus during an iftar after concluding a day-long fast observed in solidarity with the victims of violence during the protests against the new citizenship law last week.
They interacted during the evening meal on Friday near the Babe Syed Gate of the university.
Protests in all forms against CAA-NRC-NPR continue across the country, with the latest protests happening in Bengaluru for 24 hours.
The controversial Act and the proposed nationwide NRC has sparked protests across India and around the world.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before 31 December 2014.
