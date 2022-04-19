Jahangirpuri Violence: 5 Accused Booked Under Stringent National Security Act
Those booked under the NSA include Ansar Sheikh, Salim Chikna, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Dilshad and Ahir.
Five people arrested in connection with Saturday's communal clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area have been slapped with the stringent National Security Act (NSA), news agency ANI reported, quoting government officials.
The sources said the accused who have been booked under the NSA include key accused Ansar Sheikh, Salim Chikna, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Dilshad and Ahir.
Imam alias Sonu was arrested by the Special Staff of the north-west district police on Monday. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had fired through his pistol near Kushal Chowk during the clashes.
A video of him wearing a blue kurta opening fire during the riots had gone viral on social media.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details soon.)
