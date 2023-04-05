National Maritime Day 2023: Date, Theme, History & Significance
National Maritime 2023 will be celebrated on 5 April in India. Know the history, significance of the same.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
National Maritime Day is celebrated on 5 April in India. The first event of the National Maritime Day or the inaugural ceremony was celebrated in 1964 with an aim to increase awareness about the economy and global trade. The main agenda behind the celebration is symbolizing the necessity of protection, safeguard, and Defence our maritime zone.
Maritime is one of the efficient, secure, and ecologically method of moving goods from one side of the world to the other. It is a day of thanking the people who spend months at the sea contributing to the majority of India’s trade and commerce activities on a worldwide scale. It is important to maintain a secure navigational channel and routes for the nation's trade and overall growth.
Let's know the theme, history, significance of the National Maritime Day 2023.
National Maritime Day 2023: Theme
The theme for National Maritime Day 2023 has not been announced yet.
National Maritime Day 2023: History
On 5 April 1919, a ship named SS Loyalty travelled from Mumbai to London and during this time India was still under the rule of the British. The largest large-scale maritime firm owned by Indians, Scindia Steam Navigation Company Ltd. owned the ship but the Indian subcontinent and its rivers were governed by the British at the time.
India played an important role in the world commerce at the time as it linked the rest of Asia to the European trading behemoths of England, France, and Portugal.
This was an important step in the history of Indian shipping and this day is still used as an opportunity to raise awareness of international trade and the global economy.
National Maritime Day 2023: Significance
This day is an appreciation day for people who have made significant contributions to the Indian maritime sector. An award ceremony is held on India's National Maritime Day during which the Varuna Award is given to few people. The award is a statue of Lord Varuna and a Citation, is the name of this honour.
The ‘NMD Award of Excellence’ is also given during celebrations which consist of a trophy and a citation.
A Trophy and a Citation is given as a part of "Outstanding Contribution to Maritime Education and Training" award. It honors and recognizes the people for their consistent contributions to maritime education and training.
After independence, the nation has experienced an increase in shipping. India joined the International Maritime Organization as a partner in 1959 after they took a stand for maritime defense and prevention of ship-related pollution.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.