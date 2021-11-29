Construction, Demolition Activities Banned in Delhi Again: Environment Minister

The Delhi government on Monday, 29 November, banned all construction and demolition activities in the national capital till further orders to curb the rising level of air pollution.

It has also announced a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the construction workers for the time being, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

"Due to the rising level of air pollution, all the construction and demolition activities in Delhi have been banned until further orders and Delhi government has decided to provide a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the construction workers for that particular time frame," Rai told media after holding a review meeting on Monday.