National Doctor's Day 2023: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, & WhatsApp Status

National Doctor's Day is celebrated on 1 July every year in India. The country has been observing National Doctor's Day for 32 years. This day honors the legendary and renowned Doctor Bidhan Chandra Roy for his contribution as a politician, a freedom fighter, and an advocate for education.
Doctors are the front-line soldiers of the country has been proven during the pandemic. They don't fight at borders but save the lives of millions suffering from diseases. They form a crucial part of society and we should remember their sacrifices. It is important to celebrate this day.
National Doctor's Day 2023 will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and zest in India. This day is a reminder of the contributions of all the doctors in working towards improving human health. We respect them for their sacrifice in terms of time and personal lives to save others in danger. Below are the quotes, wishes, and messages for
National Doctor's Day 2023: Wishes & WhatsApp Status
National Doctor's Day 2023: Quotes & Messages,
"The best doctor gives the least medicines."- Benjamin Franklin
"Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile."— Albert Einstein
"Medicine cures diseases but only doctors can cure patients."- Carl Jung
"Always remember the privilege it is to be a physician." ― Daniel P. Logan
"Drugs are not always necessary. Belief in recovery always is." —Norman Cousins
"Wherever the art of Medicine is loved, there is also a love of Humanity. "― Hippocrates
"We should all respect the doctors for their sacrifice with an aim to serve humankind. Happy Doctor's Day 2023!"
"Try to raise awareness about the contribution, sacrifices, and life of a doctor so that more and more people are inspired to do good for others"
"Doctors are given a position next to God in our country because God gives us life but doctors save lives."
