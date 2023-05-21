National Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: Date, History, Significance and Celebration

The National Anti-Terrorism Day is observed on 21 May in India every year. This day is observed in India to commemorate the death anniversary of former Indian PM Rajiv Gandhi.
It was on this date in year 1991when the former PM Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a terrorist group. He was killed in Tamil Nadu while he was there for a campaign. It was under V.P. Singh’s government, the Union government decided to observe May 21 as Anti-Terrorism Day.
The National Anti-Terrorism Day aims to spread awareness about the importance of fighting terrorism and promoting peace and harmony. Various events are organized across the country to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and for the people who lost their lives in terrorist attacks.
Let's have a look at the history, significance, and celebration of the Anti-Terrorism Day 2023.
Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: History
It was on May 21, 1991 when the former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE terrorist. This day is a reminder of that horrifying day and the disharmony it brought in the nation.
On this day in 1991, a suicide bomber from the Liberation of Tamil Tigers Eelam (LTTE) approached Rajiv Gandhi at his INC rally in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.
Then the bomber bent down as if to touch the feet of the Prime Minister.
As soon as the bomber bent down, an explosion occurred that resulted in the death of the Prime Minister as well as 25 other innocent people.
Anti-Terrorism Day is celebrated to honor Rajiv Gandhi.
Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: Significance
National Anti-Terrorism Day is an important day in India and it reminds people to stay alert and cautious on their day to day routine. It spreads the message of peace and people are encouraged to look past their differences and co-exist peacefully.
It helps us realize the importance of maintaining peace in society.
Anti-Terrorism Day falls on May 21 thus commemorating the day when Rajiv Gandhi, India’s former Prime Minister was assassinated.
On National Anti-Terrorism Day, people pay their respects to Rajiv Gandhi and remember his contribution to the education sector.
Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: Celebration
On this day, organizations and government educate people about terrorist activities and the harm they cause.
Anti-Terrorism Day highlights the consequence of partaking in terrorism- imprisonment, death sentence, etc.
National Anti-Terrorism Day also reminds people to pay their respects to Rajiv Gandhi who was assassinated on this day.
People also celebrate Anti-Terrorism Day by pledging their loyalty to their nation.
On this day, the government organizes events and seminars about terrorism and its impact on society.
