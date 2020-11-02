Naseeruddin Shah, Javed Akhtar & 128 Others Condemn France Attacks

Naseeruddin Shah, director Kabir Khan, lawyer activist Prashant Bhushan, Swaraj India chief leader Yogendra Yadav, poet Javed Akhtar, filmmaker Anand Patwardhan, and distinguished former police officer Julio Ribeiro were among the diverse signatories of the statement, reported NDTV.

The statement also spoke on religious groups that “indulge in whataboutery” whenever crimes are committed in the name of their god, stating that “rationalising crimes by comparing them to similar crimes committed by others is an irrational and absurd argument... No god, gods, goddesses, prophets or saints may be invoked to justify the killing and/or terrorising of fellow human beings.”