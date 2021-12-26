ADVERTISEMENT

'Omicron Has Knocked Our Doors': PM Modi in Year’s Last Mann Ki Baat Episode

This is the last edition of the year.

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
File image of PM Modi during Mann Ki Baat event.
i

Sharing his thoughts in the 84th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, 26 December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We must remember that a new variant of COVID-19 Omicron has knocked our doors. To defeat this global pandemic our effort as citizens is important."

This is the last edition of the year.

Also Read

Watch | PM Narendra Modi Addresses the Nation on COVID Crisis, Vaccination Drive

Watch | PM Narendra Modi Addresses the Nation on COVID Crisis, Vaccination Drive
ADVERTISEMENT
In a late-night address to the nation on Saturday, 25 December, Modi had declared that children aged 15-18 can now avail the COVID-19 vaccine, beginning 3 January.

He had also announced that healthcare and frontline workers would be able to avail the booster dose of the vaccine from 10 January.

Also Read

India Reports 6,987 New COVID-19 Cases & 162 Deaths, Omicron Cases Rise to 422

India Reports 6,987 New COVID-19 Cases & 162 Deaths, Omicron Cases Rise to 422

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT