PM Modi Dials British PM Liz Truss, Congratulates Her on Assuming Office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 10 September, dialed his British counterpart Elizabeth Truss, to congratulate her on assuming the office of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with British PM Elizabeth Truss; congratulated PM Truss on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of UK. He also appreciated her contributions to the India-UK bilateral relationship in her previous roles," the PMO said, in a statement.