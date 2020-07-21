Rajiv Gandhi Case Convict Nalini Attempts Suicide in Prison

Nalini Sriharan, a convict in the assassination case of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, attempted suicide in prison on the night of Monday, 20 July, alleged her lawyer.

Nalini has been lodged in the Vellore women’s prison for the last 29 years. Her advocate Pugazhendhi told The Quint that there was allegedly a quarrel between Nalini and another life convict, and the latter made an oral complaint. When the officials went to question Nalini on the matter on Monday at around 8 pm, she allegedly attempted suicide, he said.

However, the lawyer added that he was suspicious of the reason and said “we want to know the actual cause.”