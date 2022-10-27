Nagula Chavithi 2022: Date, Significance, Rituals, Puja Muhurat, and Timings
Nagula Chavithi 2022 will be celebrated on 28 October. Here's the significance, muhurat, timings, and rituals.
Nagula Chavithi is one of the auspicious festivals celebrated in India to perform Naga Puja (a ritual to worship serpents). According to the Hindu calendar, the day is observed annually on the 4th (Chaturthi) after the rising of the new moon (Amavasya) in the Karthik month. The Nagula Chavithi festival is usually observed by married women for the good health and well-being of their children. The day is primarily dedicated to the worship of Nag Devatas (Serpent Gods).
Nagula Chavithi is one of the grand festivals of Andhra Pradesh and some parts of Karnataka. Women perform special rituals and prayers and observe fasts to seek the blessings of Nag Devata.
Let us read about the Nagula Chavith date, rituals, shubh muhurat, timings, and significance.
Nagula Chavithi 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, and Timings
This year, Nagula Chavithi 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, 28 October. The following are the important and auspicious timings of the festival, according to Drik Panchang.
Nagula Chavithi Tithi Begins (Friday, 28 October 2022): 10:33 am
Nagula Chavithi Tithi Ends (Saturday, 29 October 2022): 8:13 am
Nagula Chavithi Puja Shubh Muhurat: 10:58 am to 1:12 pm (2 Hours 14 Mins) on Friday, 28 October 2022
Nagula Chavithi 2022: Significance
The significance of Nagula Chavithi and Naga Puja is to express a deep gratitude to Nag Devtas (Serpent Gods) and Nags (snakes) and seek their divine blessings. Snakes have a great importance in Hindu religion because the Gods are associated with snakes. Naga Bhushan is the other name of Lord Shiva and he is often portrayed with a huge snake rolled around his neck. Another Hindu God, Vishnu, is also named as "Sesha Thalpa Sai" and he is portrayed on a bed made of the coils of the thousand-hooded great serpents. Lord Ganesha and Lord Kumara are also called as ‘Naga Yajnopaveetha’ and ‘Naga Swarupa' respectively due to their association with snakes. Therefore, Naga Puja (worship of serpents) has a great significance among Hindus. Also, the significance of Nagula Chavithi is to avoid the following:
Evil effects of Rahu
Pitra Dosha
Anxiety
Depression
Digestive issues
Nagula Chavithi Rituals
There are many rituals performed during Nagula Chavithi Puja and one of the main rituals is to worship serpent Gods with great zeal and enthusiasm. The following is the list of rituals specifically observed during Nagula Chavithi.
1. Take a holy bath early in the morning.
2. Worship the idol of Naga Devata (Serpent God).
3. Visit Putta (snake burrows) to offer special prasad bhog (offertory) to the Serpent God.
4. Perform special Naga Puja by using ingredeints like bananas, rice flour, turmeric, cow milk, flowers, kumkum, and thamboolam (betel leaves & betel nuts).
Nagula Chavithi 2022: List of Serpent Gods Worshipped During the Naga Puja
According to Drik Panchang, following is the list of 12 serpent Gods worshipped during Nagula Chavithi Puja:
Ananta
Vasuki
Shesha
Padma
Kambala
Karkotaka
Ashvatara
Dhritarashtra
Shankhapala
Kaliya
Takshaka
Pingala
