Nagula Chavithi 2022: Date, Significance, Rituals, Puja Muhurat, and Timings

Nagula Chavithi is one of the auspicious festivals celebrated in India to perform Naga Puja (a ritual to worship serpents). According to the Hindu calendar, the day is observed annually on the 4th (Chaturthi) after the rising of the new moon (Amavasya) in the Karthik month. The Nagula Chavithi festival is usually observed by married women for the good health and well-being of their children. The day is primarily dedicated to the worship of Nag Devatas (Serpent Gods).

Nagula Chavithi is one of the grand festivals of Andhra Pradesh and some parts of Karnataka. Women perform special rituals and prayers and observe fasts to seek the blessings of Nag Devata.

Let us read about the Nagula Chavith date, rituals, shubh muhurat, timings, and significance.