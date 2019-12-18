Nagpur Mayor Shot at by Bike-Borne Assailants, Escapes Narrowly

One bullet hit the driver's window of the SUV that the mayor was driving, another pierced through the passenger window behind the driver's seat and the third hit the rear windshield of the car, he said.

Personnel from the Beltarodi police station rushed to the spot and began an investigation. They examined CCTV footage to determine the registration number of the motorcycle used by the attackers.

"Both the accused were wearing helmets and the pillion rider fired at the mayor's vehicle," the official said.