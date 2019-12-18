Nagpur Mayor Shot at by Bike-Borne Assailants, Escapes Narrowly
Sandip Joshi, mayor of Maharashtra’s Nagpur, narrowly escaped an attack by two bike-borne assailants, local police said on Wednesday, 18 December.
The assailants fired three bullets at Joshi’s car on Wardha Road at around 11:59 pm on Tuesday and fled. He was returning home with his family and friends after celebrating his 24th wedding anniversary at a restaurant, a police official told PTI.
One bullet hit the driver's window of the SUV that the mayor was driving, another pierced through the passenger window behind the driver's seat and the third hit the rear windshield of the car, he said.
Personnel from the Beltarodi police station rushed to the spot and began an investigation. They examined CCTV footage to determine the registration number of the motorcycle used by the attackers.
"Both the accused were wearing helmets and the pillion rider fired at the mayor's vehicle," the official said.
Earlier this month, Joshi received two letters in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s complaint boxes, threatening him with dire consequences over the removal of encroachments in the city, the official said.
His official vehicle was also stolen from his residence last month but found within a day.
A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Arms Act, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)