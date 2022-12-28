Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning Wednesday Result Released

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad has released the weekly Wednesday result named Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear TORSA Morning for 28 December 2022, at 1 PM. Interested participants can get access to the results and the winning numbers on the official website at nagalandlotteries.com.

The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases the Nagaland Sambad lottery results every day on the above-mentioned website on which the participants and winners get access to the winning numbers and results of the Nagaland lottery Sambad like the winner names and lottery ticket numbers.

Let us find out the Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Torsa Morning prize money and winner names below for 28 December 2022.