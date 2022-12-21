ADVERTISEMENT

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear TORSA Morning Wednesday Result Released

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear TORSA Morning Result for today, 21 December 2022 - Important Details.

Shivangani Singh
Published
India
1 min read
i

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad has released the weekly Wednesday result named as Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear TORSA Morning for 21 December 2022, at 1 PM. People who participated in the lottery Sambad draw can get access to the PDF result on the official website at nagalandlotteries.com.

The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases the Nagaland Sambad lottery results every day on the aforementioned website so that interested players and winners can check the important details like the winner names and lottery ticket numbers.

Let us find out the Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear TORSA Morning prize money and winner names below for 21 December 2022.

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear TORSA Morning Result on Wednesday, 21 December 2022: Prize Money Details

Here's the prize money list of Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear TORSA Morning for Wednesday, 21 December 2022.

First prize: Rs 1 Crore

Second prize: Rs 9000

Third prize: Rs 450

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Cons prize: Rs 1,000

The winners have to submit their tickets and other required documents to the Lottery authorities to claim the prize money for the Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear TORSA Morning 108th draw for Wednesday, 21 December 2022. Check this space regularly to get updates on the Nagaland Sambad Lottery results.

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear TORSA Morning Result Released for Today, 21 December 2022: Steps To Download & Check

  • Visit the official website at nagalandlotteries.com.

  • On the homepage, click on "21/12/2022, 1 pm PDF".

  • The Dear TORSA Morning Result will be downloaded to your computer.

  • You can open the PDF file and check the prize money and winning ticket numbers.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

