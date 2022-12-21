Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear TORSA Morning Wednesday Result Released

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad has released the weekly Wednesday result named as Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear TORSA Morning for 21 December 2022, at 1 PM. People who participated in the lottery Sambad draw can get access to the PDF result on the official website at nagalandlotteries.com.

The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases the Nagaland Sambad lottery results every day on the aforementioned website so that interested players and winners can check the important details like the winner names and lottery ticket numbers.

Let us find out the Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear TORSA Morning prize money and winner names below for 21 December 2022.