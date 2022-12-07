Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning Result Released; How To Check
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Download Dear Torsa Morning Result from nagalandlotteries.com on 7 December 2022.
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning result is declared today, on Wednesday, 7 December, at 1 pm. The morning lottery sambad result PDF is available on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department - nagalandlotteries.com. Participants of the draw on Wednesday must download the PDF and go through the list of winning numbers carefully. The State Lottery Department of Nagaland rewards the winners with huge prize amounts after they submit their tickets on time.
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning result is released every Wednesday. The result for 7 December is already out on the website - nagalandlotteries.com so concerned participants should check the winning numbers soon. They should stay alert and complete the prize money claiming steps correctly. People who are able to submit all the documents properly will receive the money.
Participants have to follow all the Nagaland lottery sambad rules if they want to receive the prize. They must keep a close eye on the website to know the latest announcements from the Nagaland State Lottery Department.
The lottery draws are conducted every day. The results of the morning draws are declared at 1 pm for interested participants. Once the list of winning numbers is out, people can download it whenever they want.
Nagaland Lottery Dear Torsa Morning Draw: Prize Money List
Here are the Nagaland Lottery Dear Torsa Morning prize money details for Wednesday, 7 December 2022, that one must note:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9,000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
The Nagaland State Lottery Department also gives a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 to a few lucky winners.
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result: How to Download Dear Torsa Morning PDF
Let's take a look at the steps to check and download the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad result for the Dear Torsa Morning draw:
Visit the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department - nagalandlotteries.com.
Click on the 1 PM Dear Torsa Morning Result link available on the homepage.
Download the result PDF from the official website on Wednesday.
Go through the list of winning numbers on the lottery PDF carefully.
You can take a printout of the lottery result if you want.
