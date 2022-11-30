Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning Result Declared; Details Here
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Download the Dear Torsa Morning-105th result from nagalandlotteries.com.
The Nagaland State Lottery Department has formally declared the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning Result today, on Wednesday, 30 November 2022, for the participants. It is important to note that the result has been released for the lottery sambad Dear Torsa Morning-105th draw. Participants can check and download the Nagaland lottery result for Wednesday from the official website - nagalandlotteries.com. The Dear Torsa Morning Result is released at 1 pm on Wednesday, 30 November, on the website.
Participants should note that the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning Result today, on Wednesday, 30 November, is available in a PDF format. One has to go to the website- nagalandlotteries.com and click on the active result link to download the PDF. The process to check the lottery sambad result is simple so you will not face any problems.
It is important to verify the numbers on the Nagaland lottery result PDF with the lottery ticket carefully. Everyone should note that the Dear Torsa Morning-105th draw result is declared for checking the winners on Wednesday.
One can contact the Nagaland State Lotteries Department in case of any problems. The result of the Dear Torsa Morning lottery sambad is declared every Wednesday, at 1 pm. Today, it has completed the 105th draw.
Nagaland Lottery Dear Torsa Morning-105th Draw: Prize Money
Here are the Dear Torsa Morning-105th Nagaland lottery sambad prize money details for Wednesday, 30 November 2022, that one must note:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9 thousand
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Participants must check the lottery sambad result properly to see if they have won any prize amount for today.
Winners have to submit their lottery tickets along with proof to the Nagaland Lottery Department.
The process to claim the prize money is stated on the official website - nagalandlotteries.com. One must go through the details on the site after downloading the lottery result PDF.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Morning Weekly Lottery Names
Let's take a look at the Nagaland Lottery Sambad morning draw names that are released every week:
Monday - Dear Ganga Morning
Tuesday - Dear Teesta Morning
Wednesday - Dear Torsa Morning
Thursday - Dear Padma Morning
Friday - Dear Hooghly Morning
Saturday - Dear Kosai Morning
Sunday - Dear Damodar Morning
People can participate in the weekly lotteries after knowing the rules set by the lottery department.
