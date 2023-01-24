Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Morning Result Out Today; Details Here
Nagaland State Lottery Dear Teesta Today: The first prize of the draw on 24 January is 1 crore.
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Morning Result is declared today, Tuesday, 24 January 2023, at 1 pm. Participants of the lottery sambad today are requested to download the result PDF from nagalandlotteries.com as soon as possible. The Nagaland State Lottery Department holds weekly lotteries so that lucky winners can claim the prize money. The results of the morning weekly draws are released at 1 pm daily on the official website of the department for all interested participants.
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Morning Result today, Tuesday, 24 January, is available in a PDF format for participants to download. The process to download the morning lottery result PDF is extremely simple. All participants should be alert today if they want to know about the lottery draw result. Interested people should check the website - nagalandlotteries.com.
Everyone should note that the rules of the lottery draws are stated on the official website. One must know all the rules before participating in the weekly lottery sambad draws.
The Dear Teesta morning lottery result is released every Tuesday. You must download the lottery result PDF for your reference if you are participating in the draws conducted by the Nagaland State Lottery Department.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Dear Teesta Tuesday Prize Money List
Here is the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Teesta Tuesday morning prize money list for today, 24 January 2023:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Lucky winners can also bag a consulate prize amount of Rs 1000 that is set by the Nagaland State Lottery Department. Stay tuned to know more about the Nagaland State weekly lottery draws.
Nagaland State Lottery Dear Teesta Result: How to Download
Let's take a look at the simple steps that participants should follow to download the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Teesta Tuesday morning result today:
Visit the official website of the State department - nagalandlotteries.com.
Go to the section that says "Today's Result".
The "1 PM" lottery result link will be activated on the page and you have to click on that to view the result.
The lottery sambad morning result PDF will be downloaded on your device when you click on the active link.
Check the list of lottery numbers on the result carefully.
