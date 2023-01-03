Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Morning Draw Result Released; Details
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: The Dear Teesta Morning draw result is released every Tuesday on the website.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Teesta morning draw result has been released on Tuesday, 3 January 2023. As per the latest details, the lottery sambad Tuesday morning result is declared at 1 pm for all participants. The ones who are participating in the draw on Tuesday can download the PDF from nagalandlotteries.com. The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases the morning results at 1 pm daily and participants can download the PDF immediately from their official website.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Teesta morning draw result on Tuesday can be downloaded by anybody. You should download the PDF if you are participating in the draw today and check the lottery numbers on the list properly. The lucky winners get massive prize amounts from the Nagaland State Lottery Department so it is important to be alert while checking the result.
One should note that the Dear Teesta morning draw result is released every Tuesday at 1 pm on the official website. The price of the lottery ticket is Rs 6 only so you can easily buy them and participate in the draw.
People who are lucky enough to secure the first position in the draw are able to take back home the highest prize. One has to submit their tickets to the department along with the right documents to receive the prize money.
Nagaland State Lottery Dear Teesta Morning Draw Prize Money: Details
Here are the Nagaland State lottery Dear Teesta morning draw prize money details for Tuesday that you should know:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9,000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Participants should know the complete prize details. They can also check the other updates on the official website regarding the lottery draws that are held daily.
Nagaland State Lottery Dear Teesta Tuesday Morning Draw Result: How To Download
Let's take a look at the steps that you should follow to download the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Teesta Tuesday morning draw result online:
Go to the website – nagalandlotteries.com
Find the section that says "Today's Result" and tap on 1 pm
The lottery result for today will be downloaded on your device
Check the list for today carefully and verify the numbers on the PDF with your lottery ticket
Save a copy of the lottery result PDF on your device for future use
