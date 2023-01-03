ADVERTISEMENT

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Morning Draw Result Released; Details

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: The Dear Teesta Morning draw result is released every Tuesday on the website.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
India
2 min read
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Morning Draw Result Released; Details
i

The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Teesta morning draw result has been released on Tuesday, 3 January 2023. As per the latest details, the lottery sambad Tuesday morning result is declared at 1 pm for all participants. The ones who are participating in the draw on Tuesday can download the PDF from nagalandlotteries.com. The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases the morning results at 1 pm daily and participants can download the PDF immediately from their official website.

The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Teesta morning draw result on Tuesday can be downloaded by anybody. You should download the PDF if you are participating in the draw today and check the lottery numbers on the list properly. The lucky winners get massive prize amounts from the Nagaland State Lottery Department so it is important to be alert while checking the result.

Also Read

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Morning Monday Result Released; Details

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Morning Monday Result Released; Details
ADVERTISEMENT

One should note that the Dear Teesta morning draw result is released every Tuesday at 1 pm on the official website. The price of the lottery ticket is Rs 6 only so you can easily buy them and participate in the draw.

People who are lucky enough to secure the first position in the draw are able to take back home the highest prize. One has to submit their tickets to the department along with the right documents to receive the prize money.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Teesta Morning Draw Prize Money: Details

Here are the Nagaland State lottery Dear Teesta morning draw prize money details for Tuesday that you should know:

  • First Prize: Rs 1 crore

  • Second Prize: Rs 9,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 450

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 250

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 700 Declared Today; Check Prize Money Details

Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 700 Declared Today; Check Prize Money Details
ADVERTISEMENT
Participants should know the complete prize details. They can also check the other updates on the official website regarding the lottery draws that are held daily.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Teesta Tuesday Morning Draw Result: How To Download

Let's take a look at the steps that you should follow to download the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Teesta Tuesday morning draw result online:

  • Go to the website – nagalandlotteries.com

  • Find the section that says "Today's Result" and tap on 1 pm

  • The lottery result for today will be downloaded on your device

  • Check the list for today carefully and verify the numbers on the PDF with your lottery ticket

  • Save a copy of the lottery result PDF on your device for future use

Also Read

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning Wednesday Result Released

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning Wednesday Result Released

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENT
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×