Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Morning Result Declared; Know Details
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Download Dear Teesta morning result on Tuesday from nagalandlotteries.com.
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta morning result is released today, on Tuesday, 27 December 2022. Participants of the lottery draw are requested to download the result PDF from the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department - nagalandlotteries.com. It is important to note that the morning lottery result is declared at 1 pm by the State Lottery Department of Nagaland for all interested participants. They can download the PDF after the mentioned time and view the winning numbers.
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta morning result for today, on Tuesday, can be downloaded now. Participants of the lottery draw today are requested to go through the list of winning numbers carefully. Winners should submit their tickets to the Nagaland State Lottery Department on time and claim their prize money from the department.
The Nagaland State Lottery Department conducts three lottery draws throughout the day. The morning draw results are released at 1 pm on the official website.
Lucky winners are able to take back home huge prize amounts. However, you have to submit the required documents on time to claim the prize money from the State Lottery Department of Nagaland.
Nagaland State Lottery Dear Teesta Morning Prize Money: 27 December 2022
The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Teesta morning prize money details for Tuesday, 27 December, are stated here for participants:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
The price of the Nagaland lottery ticket is Rs 6 so you can get them easily to see if you are one of the lucky winners.
Winners who secure the first position are able to take back home the highest prize amount.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Morning Result: How to Download
Let's take a look at the steps to download the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Teesta morning result online on Tuesday:
Go to the website - nagalandlotteries.com.
Click on the 1 pm result link on the homepage to download the PDF.
The Dear Teesta morning result will be downloaded to your computer.
Go through the winning numbers and prize money mentioned in the result PDF carefully.
You can also take a printout of the Nagaland lottery morning result if you want to go through the winning numbers for today properly.
