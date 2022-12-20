Nagaland State Lottery Dear Teesta Morning Result Out For 20 December 2022

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Morning Out: The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad holds a lucky draw competition and releases the lottery result every day. The Nagaland Lottery Sambad has released the results for the Dear Teesta Morning for today, Tuesday, 20 December 2022, at 1 PM. People who participated in the lottery Sambad draw can download the PDF result from the official website at nagalandlotteries.com.

The Nagaland Sambad lottery results are released by the Nagaland State Lottery Department on the aforementioned website and the participants can keep an eye on the winner names and lottery ticket numbers.

Today's Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Teesta Morning Tuesday result has been released for 20 December 2022. Follow the steps given below to check the winning numbers.