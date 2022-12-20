Nagaland State Lottery Dear Teesta Morning Result Out For 20 December 2022
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Morning has been declared. Important details here.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Morning Out: The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad holds a lucky draw competition and releases the lottery result every day. The Nagaland Lottery Sambad has released the results for the Dear Teesta Morning for today, Tuesday, 20 December 2022, at 1 PM. People who participated in the lottery Sambad draw can download the PDF result from the official website at nagalandlotteries.com.
The Nagaland Sambad lottery results are released by the Nagaland State Lottery Department on the aforementioned website and the participants can keep an eye on the winner names and lottery ticket numbers.
Today's Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Teesta Morning Tuesday result has been released for 20 December 2022. Follow the steps given below to check the winning numbers.
Winners have to submit their lottery tickets and other required documents to the concerned authorities within the specified time if they wish to get the prize money.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Teesta Morning Result for 20 December 2022: Prize Money Details
Here's the prize money list of Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Teesta Morning for Tuesday, 20 December 2022.
First prize: Rs 1 Crore
Second prize: Rs 9000
Third prize: Rs 450
Fourth prize: Rs 250
Fifth prize: Rs 120
Cons prize: Rs 1,000
How to Check Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Teesta Morning Result Today, 20 December 2022
The participants can visit the official website at nagalandlotteries.com.
On the homepage, click on today's result section.
Click on the direct result link that reads, "20/12/2022, 1 pm PDF".
The Dear Teesta Morning Result will appear on your computer.
Open the PDF file and check the prize money and winning ticket numbers.
Save and take the printout for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.