Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today: Dear Padma Thursday Result Declared; Details Here
Nagaland Lottery Today: Know the steps to download the Dear Padma Thursday result from nagalandlotteries.com.
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Padma Thursday morning result is declared today, 23 February 2023, at 1 pm on the official website. Participants must visit the website - nagalandlotteries.com to download the result PDF and check the latest announcements from the Nagaland State Lottery Department. One must know the rules of the weekly draws if one wants to participate in the lottery sambad conducted by the State Lottery Department. Every participant should know all the latest announcements about the draws.
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Padma Thursday result is declared in the afternoon on 23 February. The morning draw results are announced at 1 pm on the website - nagalandlotteries.com and interested people should take note of this. The price of the Nagaland lottery sambad tickets is Rs 6 only so anybody can buy them and participate in the draws.
The Dear Padma morning draw results are declared every Thursday online. They are available in a PDF format so it is easier for people to check and download them. You just have to be alert to check if there are any changes in the result timing.
All the details are updated on the official website for everyone. The Nagaland State Lottery Department conducts draws daily and the results are released at a fixed time.
Nagaland State Lottery Dear Padma Prize Money: 23 February 2023
The Nagaland State lottery Dear Padma prize money list for Thursday, 23 February 2023, is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Participants should go through the lottery ticket numbers on the Dear Padma PDF carefully. It is important to stay alert and updated with the announcements.
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: How to Download Dear Padma PDF on 23 February
Here are the easy steps every participant should follow to download the Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Padma Thursday morning result on 23 February:
Go to the official site - nagalandlotteries.com.
Browse through the section that says "Today's Result" on the homepage
Find the active link that says "1 PM" result on the website.
Click on the link and the Dear Padma result will be downloaded on your device.
Check the lottery ticket numbers carefully on the PDF.
Go through the PDF whenever you are free because it is saved on your device.
